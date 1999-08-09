45 seasons.
25 conference regular season titles.
15 conference tournament crowns.
14 Final Four appearances.
3 National Championships.
The longevity is inspiring.
The dedication is unmatched.
The love for the game is overflowing.
And the numbers are staggering...
but no more so than this:

1,203 career wins.

Congratulations, Tara. The all-time winningest coach in NCAA college basketball history.

1,203 Wins and Counting...

TARA VANDERVEER BECOMES THE WINNINGEST COACH IN NCAA COLLEGE BASKETBALL HISTORY, ADDING TO HER LEGENDARY RESUME

Wins

NCAA Titles

Final Fours

Pac-10/12 Titles

NCAA Tournament Apperances

NCAA Tournament Wins

WBCA All-America Honors

Pac-10/12 Tournament Titles

The Impact

PAVING THE WAY FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS

How Tara grew to love a game that didn't always love her back.

Love from Legends

SOME OF THE GREATEST FROM STANFORD AND ACROSS THE SPORTS WORLD SEND THEIR CONGRATS TO TARA

The Legacy

Done It All...

...But Not All Done.