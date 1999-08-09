45 seasons.
25 conference regular season titles.
15 conference tournament crowns.
14 Final Four appearances.
3 National Championships.
The longevity is inspiring.
The dedication is unmatched.
The love for the game is overflowing.
And the numbers are staggering...
but no more so than this:
1,203 career wins.
Congratulations, Tara. The all-time winningest coach in NCAA college basketball history.
1,203 Wins and Counting...
Wins
NCAA Titles
Final Fours
Pac-10/12 Titles
NCAA Tournament Apperances
NCAA Tournament Wins
WBCA All-America Honors
Pac-10/12 Tournament Titles
The Impact
PAVING THE WAY FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS
Love from Legends
The Legacy
