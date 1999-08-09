45 seasons.

25 conference regular season titles.

15 conference tournament crowns.

14 Final Four appearances.

3 National Championships.

The longevity is inspiring.

The dedication is unmatched.

The love for the game is overflowing.

And the numbers are staggering...

but no more so than this:



1,203 career wins.



Congratulations, Tara. The all-time winningest coach in NCAA college basketball history.



